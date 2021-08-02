Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain evicted, Shweta Tiwari gets angry with Arjun Bijlani

Sourabh Raaj Jain became the second contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to be evicted from the game on Sunday evening.

Before the task that decided his fate, Sourabh Raaj Jain was safe. However, Arjun Bijlani chose to use his "K Medal" and put himself in the safe zone and nominate Sourabh instead. Shweta Tiwari was upset with Arjun for the decision. She felt it was unfair for Sourabh to put him in the danger of eviction when he had cleared tasks and was safe.

For the task, Sourabh, along with Anushka Sen and Meheck Chahl, had to find keys from a cabinet full of cockroaches and snakes. Sourabh took the maximum time - 34 minutes - to complete the task. Rohit Shetty then told him that he may not deserve to be evicted but he will have to leave the show as he failed the task.

Arjun Bijlani also apologised to Sourabh and told him, "I do not know how will I compensate for this ever. But I will try." Shweta Tiwari was upset upon his elimination and told him that she will miss him.

On Sunday's episode, Divyanka Tripathi impressed fans as well as show host Rohit Shetty. During a task, Mahekk Chahal, Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka had to cross a giant swing in the middle of the air, above water. Vishal could not complete the stunt and Mahekk completed it in 10 minutes. Divyanka completed the task it in three minutes 36 seconds. “Do you have such swings in your residential building?” Rohit Shetty asked her jokingly.

Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh are also a part of the ongoing season.

Last week, Nikki Tamboli was evicted from the show but she returned on Saturday, to a warm welcome