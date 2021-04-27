Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Tentative list of participants include Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Even as the makers of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi are yet to make any official announcement regarding the upcoming eleventh season, rumour mills are busy churning out "lists" of participants for this year.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had refuted rumours about her participation. "Not this year maybe because I have taken up Shakti and I will give my full ‘jee jaan’ to the show. Rest, let’s keep it a surprise because I love surprising my fans," she had said during the session, hosted on Color's Instagram account.

Arjun Bijlani

Actor Arjun Bijlani has been a popular name on Indian television for years.

Arjun Bijlani has confirmed that he will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and also expressed hopes to win the season. "Yes, I’m going to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and it’s going to be a tough thing, but I’m really excited. I’m also doing it because I’ll be again connecting with my audience who’ve been wanting me to do KKK for a long time. But because of other work commitments, this never fell into place," he told Indian Express.

Here is a list of names of celebrities who may tentatively feature on the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, as per a Spotboye report:

Varun Sood

Varun Sood strikes a pose (Spartan Poker)

Varun has worked in many reality show, including Splitsvilla 9 and Roadies X2. He also won Ace Of Space.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan is disappointed that he could not make it to the Bigg Boss 14 finale.

Eijaz was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14. Previously, Eijaz has worked in popular TV shows, including Kavvyanjali (2000) and Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. He also worked with Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu.

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 14 with his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik.

Abhinav, alongwith wife Rubina, participated in Bigg Boss 14. While she has refuted rumours of being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he is yet to confirm or deny his participation.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani

Known for her performance in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was most recently seen on small screen on the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 (2017) along with husband Mohit Sehgal. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's film Ghost.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and was seen last year on season 13. His former girlfriend, actor Madhurima Tuli also entered the show as wild card contestant. Apart from popular TV serials, Vishal has also participated in Nach Baliye

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi

Recently seen as a host in Crime Patrol in a special series focusing on women, Divyanka may feature on Rohit's show.

Mehek Chahal

Maheck Chahal will be seen with Arbaaz Khan and more in Nirdosh. (Instagram)

Maheck Chahal has done shows like Bigg Boss and Kawach in the past.

Aastha Gill

Singer Aastha Gill (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT PHoto)

She is best known for popular songs like Dj Waley Babu, Buzz and Proper Patola.

Sana Sayyad

She has featured in shows like Lockdown Ki Love Story and Divya Drishti.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli poses for camera persons as she is spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Nikki rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 14 which ended earlier this year. She may be a fun contestant to watch, on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Even as the makers of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi are yet to make any official announcement regarding the upcoming eleventh season, rumour mills are busy churning out "lists" of participants for this year. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had refuted rumours about her participation. "Not this year maybe because I have taken up Shakti and I will give my full ‘jee jaan’ to the show. Rest, let’s keep it a surprise because I love surprising my fans," she had said during the session, hosted on Color's Instagram account. Arjun Bijlani Actor Arjun Bijlani has been a popular name on Indian television for years. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Divyanka Tripathi mourns death of fan, shares post Rahul-Disha go live on Instagram after midnight, fan asks 'doesn't she go home?' Sugandha Mishra ties the knot with Sanket Bhosale, 1st pic of newlyweds is here Hina Khan tests positive for Covid-19, Surbhi Chandna and Bharti send prayers Arjun Bijlani has confirmed that he will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and also expressed hopes to win the season. "Yes, I’m going to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and it’s going to be a tough thing, but I’m really excited. I’m also doing it because I’ll be again connecting with my audience who’ve been wanting me to do KKK for a long time. But because of other work commitments, this never fell into place," he told Indian Express. Here is a list of names of celebrities who may tentatively feature on the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, as per a Spotboye report: Varun Sood Varun Sood strikes a pose (Spartan Poker) Varun has worked in many reality show, including Splitsvilla 9 and Roadies X2. He also won Ace Of Space. Eijaz Khan Eijaz Khan is disappointed that he could not make it to the Bigg Boss 14 finale. Eijaz was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14. Previously, Eijaz has worked in popular TV shows, including Kavvyanjali (2000) and Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. He also worked with Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu. Abhinav Shukla Abhinav Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 14 with his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav, alongwith wife Rubina, participated in Bigg Boss 14. While she has refuted rumours of being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he is yet to confirm or deny his participation. Sanaya Irani Sanaya Irani Known for her performance in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was most recently seen on small screen on the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 (2017) along with husband Mohit Sehgal. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's film Ghost. Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and was seen last year on season 13. His former girlfriend, actor Madhurima Tuli also entered the show as wild card contestant. Apart from popular TV serials, Vishal has also participated in Nach Baliye Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi Recently seen as a host in Crime Patrol in a special series focusing on women, Divyanka may feature on Rohit's show. Mehek Chahal Maheck Chahal will be seen with Arbaaz Khan and more in Nirdosh. (Instagram) Maheck Chahal has done shows like Bigg Boss and Kawach in the past. Aastha Gill Singer Aastha Gill (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT PHoto) She is best known for popular songs like Dj Waley Babu, Buzz and Proper Patola. Sana Sayyad She has featured in shows like Lockdown Ki Love Story and Divya Drishti. Nikki Tamboli Nikki Tamboli poses for camera persons as she is spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla) Nikki rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 14 which ended earlier this year. She may be a fun contestant to watch, on Khatron Ke Khiladi.