After Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik eyes Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 title? Actor reveals

Rubina Dilaik has a lot going for her. The actor recently lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy and announced that she was returning to her hit television show Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. While fans await her return to the small screen, questions of her possible participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have also been doing the rounds.

One fan took the opportunity to ask Rubina the question during a recent Instagram live session. Rubina ended all speculations by confirming that she is not participating in the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show.

"Not this year maybe because I have taken up Shakti and I will give my full ‘jee jaan’ to the show. Rest, let’s keep it a surprise because I love surprising my fans," she said during the session, hosted on Color's Instagram account. While Rubina has denied her participation, television actor Arjun Bijlani recently confirmed that he has signed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and hopes to win the season.

"Yes, I’m going to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and it’s going to be a tough thing, but I’m really excited. I’m also doing it because I’ll be again connecting with my audience who’ve been wanting me to do KKK for a long time. But because of other work commitments, this never fell into place," he told Indian Express recently.

Rubina, on the other hand, will reprise her role as a transgender person named Soumya in Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. Talking about her return to the show, she said in a statement, “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it.” The comeback trailer released recently.

