Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh dedicates shayari to blushing Sana Makbul, Varun Sood is ‘shipping’ them

Sana Makbul blushed as Vishal Aditya Singh dedicated a romantic shayari to her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. A new promo showed her turning red as their fellow contestants teased her. She shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Haayeinnnn,” followed by loved-up emojis.

Vishal and Sana’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Varun Sood gave his stamp of approval to them and wrote, “Shipping from day 1.” Fans also showered love on them, with one commenting that they looked ‘adorable’ together.

Vishal and Sana have been linked together ever since they shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town earlier this year. Last week, on the show, Shweta Tiwari teased him about her.

As Vishal supported Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya’s team over hers and Sana’s, Shweta jokingly reminded him that she would be the one fixing his ‘rishta (match)’. Vishal, who has known Shweta for several years, affectionately calls her ‘momma’.

Shweta teased Vishal, “Rishta maine hi karwana hai, yaad rakhna (Remember, I am the one who will do the matchmaking).” As he asked her what she was talking about, she looked at Sana and said, “Yeh wala. Bahu pasand hai par ab beta pasand nahi (This one. I like my daughter-in-law but now I don’t like my son).”

Last month, Vishal and Sana were clicked together on a dinner date. When the paparazzi asked Shweta about it, she joked, “Aaj kal ke bachche maa-baap se pooch ke kuch nahi karte (Kids nowadays don’t ask their parents for permission before doing things).”

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Vishal denied being in a relationship with Sana. “I have bonded really well with her. After many years, I have found a friend like her. In fact, Sana’s personality is in complete contrast to mine. Yes, we are both single but it is just friendship,” he said.