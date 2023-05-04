Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy confirms participation, says daughter was 'worried'

Rohit Roy has confirmed his participation in the upcoming season of the popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosts the action-based show. (Also read: How Hrithik Roshan helped Rohit Roy during Kaabil fight scene)

Rohit Roy will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Confirming that he will be a part of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Rohit told ANI, “I have always been drawn to adventure and as I prepare to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am eager to experience the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering my fears. It's going to be a challenging ride, both mentally and physically.”

He added, "As I embark on this journey, I firmly believe that one must possess a fearless attitude and be willing to take risks to achieve greatness. My mantra of "no guts, no glory" serves as a constant reminder to remain resolute, courageous, and determined to overcome any obstacle that comes my way."

Rohit has also revealed that his daughter was worried for him, but it was his wife who pushed him to take up the action-based TV show. “My daughter Kiara was worried. She is daddy's little girl, so she was worried about me. But, it was my wife Manasi, who has always pushed me to do different things, so I always give her the credit. I have a lot of phobias but I also love the mountains and have embarked on thrilling bike rides in North India. However, competing in a show is different. Here, you are not only doing heavy-duty stunts but also competing with one another. So, it is going to be an interesting experience because you have to better yourself every time,” he told ETimes.

Rohit is best known for his act in TV shows such as Swabhimaan. He has also featured in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkusum. Rohit has also worked in several films including LOC Kargil, Forensic and Chengiz.

Apart from Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Nyrraa M Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam Singh and Soundous Moufakir will also appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as participants. The shooting for the new season will begin in the month of May and the show will start in July. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be air on Colors.

