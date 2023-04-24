Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 confirmed contestants: Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Banerjee

A look at all the contestants, who have confirmed their participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Anjali Anand

TV actor Anjali confirmed her participation in the show and said in a press statement, “I have great respect for all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi because conquering one’s fears on television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. I’m ready to battle my phobias and explore a foreign terrain with my fellow contestants. I don’t get spooked easily so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show. I’m excited to find out what surprises and dangers this edition has in store for me.” She is best known for starring in Kulfi Kumar Bajewali.

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss Marathi winner and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare is among those confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Confirming his participation, Shiv said in a statement, “Being a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is an adventure like no other. It's not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me."

He added, "I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show.”

Ruhi Chaturvedi

TV actor, best known for her work in Kundali Bhagya, has also confirmed her participation in the show. She told ETimes in an interview last week, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is a dream come true for me, and when this opportunity came I knew that no matter what, I will do it. I was always hardcore into fitness, but ever since I got this chance, I am doing the extra work on my workout sessions, my diet, altogether on my fitness regime."

She bid goodbye to her show Kundali Bhagya last month. On Monday, Ruhi Chaturvedi also shared some Instagram posts congratulating her for the show, on her Instagram Stories.

Anjum Fakih

Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih has also been finalised for the adventure reality show. "Joining the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been an exhilarating experience, and I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone to explore the world of reality television. The challenges on the show are intense, but I have confidence in my strengths," she told Tribune, adding that she is ready to face her fears "head-on" and will make the most of the opportunity.

While confirmations are awaited, a few names have been doing the rounds as prospective participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. These include Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sharad Malhotra and Nyrraa Banerji. During his Bigg Boss 16 stint, Shalin Bhanot had bagged an oportunity to participate on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, he had refused the offer at the time, claiming that he'd like to work in Rohit's films instead. It is not clear yet if he will be a participant.

The final list of participants has not been announced yet. The time and date for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere is yet to be announced.

