Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 promo: Rohit Shetty brings cricketer Morné Morkel's fiercest pace, leaves contestants shaken

Fear is a force that arises from the unknown, and Khatron Ke Khiladi is taking this premise to the next level. The popular stunt-based reality show is coming back with a new season with “Darr Ka Naya Daur” theme, featuring even more challenges, heart-thumping obstacles and high-octane action. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, took the participants to the scenic locations of Cape Town, South Africa, where they pushed themselves beyond their limits.

Rohit Shetty brings Morné Morkel to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, puts contestants face-to-face with his fearsome bowling pace

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This season promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Moreover, it will also witness a special appearance by none other than the South African cricketer Morné Morkel. The fast bowler who has terrified countless batters with his sheer pace and height makes his television debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi. Interestingly, he is also the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team.

Contestants face Morné Morkel’s bowling

In one of the tasks, the contestants will have to catch a ball thrown by Morné Morkel. But this turns out not to be an easy out, as the participants have to contend with the fast bowling of the ex-international cricketer to complete the stunt. Morkel has spent his time on the field competing against the game’s best batsmen, and his performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi will raise the stakes in the stunt challenge while also bringing in a sporting element to it.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing his excitement about joining the show, Morné Morkel says, “For years, I challenged the world’s best batsmen with my pace. Now, I’m bringing that same intensity as the new face of fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Working with Rohit Shetty right here in my home country, South Africa, has been an incredible experience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his excitement about joining the show, Morné Morkel says, “For years, I challenged the world’s best batsmen with my pace. Now, I’m bringing that same intensity as the new face of fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Working with Rohit Shetty right here in my home country, South Africa, has been an incredible experience.” {{/usCountry}}

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Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with bigger challenges

With Morkel joining Rohit and the celebrity contestants, the new season promises a mix of physical challenges, nerves and plenty of unexpected moments.

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the show will see Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani Ruhaanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the results, early reports suggest the competition has been intense, with Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi emerging as strong performers. Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rithvik Dhanjani are also rumoured to be among the top five contestants. The new season premieres on Colors TV and JioHotstar on August 1, 2026. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.