Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on baby's name, here's what she named her son with Tristan Thompson

After months of speculation, the name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy has finally been revealed! According to exclusive sources from The US Sun, the baby boy has been named Tatum Robert.

Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson and Tatum Robert.

Khloe previously shared that she wanted to give her son a name beginning with the letter T, similar to her firstborn daughter True. However, the reality star had been tight-lipped about the baby's full name until now.

The insider revealed that there were talks within the family about whether the baby should be named Robert Tatum or Tatum Robert. Some were pushing for Robert as the first name to honor Khloe's late father and brother, but Khloe ultimately decided on Tatum Robert, which fits in with Tristan and True's names starting with the letter T.

The name Tatum is of English origin and can be used for both boys and girls. It is also a place name meaning "Tata's homestead" in Old English.

Khloe and Tristan share both baby Tatum and daughter True, five, and despite the paternity scandal and split, they decided to have another child together.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can tune in to the premiere of season three of The Kardashians on May 25 to hear more about baby Tatum and his name reveal.

(Source: The US Sun)