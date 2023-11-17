Khloe Kardashian draws criticism for ‘overfilled and inflamed’ look after her recent Kardashians episode

The Kardashians has quite a fan following among the Kardashian-Jenner fans, who watch the show to keep up with their favourite celebrity icons.

A recent episode of the show has shifted all the limelight on Khloe Kardashian, 39, who was seen working out in the gym. During this segment, she was fresh-faced and make-up-free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A recent episode of the show has shifted all the limelight on Khloe Kardashian, 39, who was seen working out in the gym. During this segment, she was fresh-faced and make-up-free.

This appearance comes as a surprise to fans who have usually seen her make-up-laden, filtered appearances. While many, were appreciative of the star owning her physical look without any makeup, some felt she looked ‘overfilled and inflamed.’

'Omg they forgot to apply the filters there... Yikes, she's looking very "cat lady" here... She’s overfilled and inflamed...,' commented a Reddit user.

“She needs to get it all dissolved and just rock her natural face for a bit. Learn to love yourself girl you weren’t ugly….There is absolutely no way this is real bro... That’s the real face with no makeup,” added another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the past as well, the Good American founder has had to defend her image.

In the past as well, the Good American founder has had to defend her image. Last year, she admitted in an emotional segment that her TV career had rocked her confidence and had led her to turn to cosmetic enhancements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘I’ve been torn apart the minute that I’ve gone on TV. I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore, it’s not good enough....

'And then when I started, whatever, changing my look, you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job, and there’s still people constantly bullying you. It’s like, so which one is it? You didn’t like me then?...

You don’t like me… like I… you have to do things for yourself... We’re still growing up in front of the camera, for better or worse, regardless of how old we are...

'We’re still growing and evolving, and I think it’s unfair to have so much pressure put on people. I think we’re all just trying to do our best we can.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, in an interview with Andy Cohen where he asked her if she felt like sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian get ‘preferential treatment because of the way they looked,’ she replied ‘Oh 100 percent.’

"We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists — I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, that's it — "not to worry because I'd be in the background anyways."

Well, now it seems the mum of two is owning her natural look, trudging up the path to follow the make-up-free look, which many of the Hollywood celebrities have begun to don.