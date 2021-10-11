Kiku Sharda pokes fun at Ayesha Jhulka’s Pehla Nasha, wants to know ‘utra ki nahi’. Watch her reaction

Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo will be seen as guests in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, a new promo revealed. Host Kapil Sharma joked that they might just be levied a ‘beauty tax’ because of the trio.

Kapil teased Madhoo about her pairing with Arvind Swami in the 1991 film Roja as well as her most recent release, Thalaivii. “Itna original biwi saath nahi deti jitna inhone diya (Even one’s actual wife does not stay as long as she has),” he quipped.

Then, Kiku Sharda asked Ayesha to blow into a breathalyser, a device used for measuring the amount of alcohol in one’s breath. He explained, “1992 mein inhone ‘pehla nasha’ kiya tha, main check karna chahta hoon ki utra ki nahi (In 1992, she did Pehla Nasha, I want to see if she is sober now).”

Kiku made a play on the words ‘pehla nasha’ - referring to Ayesha’s popular song from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar featuring her and Aamir Khan as well as first inebriation. She was left in splits at the joke.

Later, Krushna was seen gifting Juhi a cushion and a gold chain. When asked by Kapil, he explained that he watched her in the song Meri Neend Meri Chain Mujhe Lauta Do. Krushna also danced with Juhi, Ayesha and Madhoo.

Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen next week on The Kapil Sharma Show. The promo showed sneak peeks from their episode as well.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned with a new season recently. The show is now being filmed with a live audience again. Last season, it was shot on a closed set due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.