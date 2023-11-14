Kim Zolciak adds ‘Biermann’ to Instagram account name amid divorce controversy

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has added "Biermann" to her Instagram bio after she went on a dinner date with Kroy Biermann on their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Kim also altered her social media handle name from @kimzolciak to @kimzbiermann.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak(File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kim's actions have left fans puzzled about what's going on her equation with Kroy. Notably, the couple filed for divorce from each other twice this year.

In their first divorce filing in May, the couple had listed April 30 as the date of their separation. At that time, reports said that the couple's monetary difficulties, including the foreclosure of their Georgia home as a result of loan defaults, and claims of them owing the IRS more than $1 million in overdue taxes, significantly contributed to their split.

In June, Kim had dropped “Biermann” from her Instagram account.

ALSO READ| Anne Hathaway reveals she was told ‘my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then in July, Kim called off the divorce. As per reports then, The Superior Court of Fulton County where the legal process of divorce was on, granted Kim a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim".

In August, reports emerged that Kroy filed for divorce for a second time. As per the court documents, he had stated their marriage to be “irretrievably broken.”

During their divorce saga, Kroy had accused Kim of having a gambling addiction which led to financial troubles in the family. Meanwhile, Kim had claimed that Kroy was involved in substance abuse.

Kim and Kroy's children

The pair had met at a charity event in May 2010. They got married and had 4 kids together namely, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger. In 2013, Kroy adopted Kim's two daughters namely Brielle and Ariana from her previous marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON