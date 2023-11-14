Anne Hathaway reveals she was told ‘my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35’

Hollywood superstar Anne Hathaway has recalled how at the start of her acting career, she was told that her career would have a drastic decline after the age of 35. In an interaction for the cover story in NET-A-PORTER, Hathaway did a contrast between what was predicted about her given the past career graphs of actresses to how the situation has changed a bit nowadays. Actress Anne Hathaway((Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP Photo))

"I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face," recalled Hathaway.

"The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic," she highlighted.

"Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker-tape parade — someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix,' " she added.

Notably, Hathaway had started her career as a child artist and she has been in the film industry for more than 20 years. The 41-year-old's acting career is studded with numerous accolades, awards and recognitions including the Academy Awards.

ALSO READ| Hollywood star predicts ‘Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gonna be engaged by May’

During the interaction, Hathaway also highlighted how she is an ambitious person who is yet to achieve her dreams and goals.

"I have goals, I have dreams; they don’t look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I’m still pursuing them," shared the 41-year-old star.

Hathaway also weighed in on the topic of ageing and highlighted that she is taking great care of herself.

"I feel great — I feel better than I did in my 20s because I'm taking much better care of myself," she revealed.

Sharing what she would tell her 25-year-old self, Hathaway shared, "I want to go back and talk to my 25-year-old self who felt like she didn't have to do anything and just be like, ‘Oh honey, honey, there's a whole other world out there and it tastes like an avocado'"