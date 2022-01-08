Kirron Kher calls Shilpa Shetty 'kanjus' for not wanting to share almonds, leaves everyone in splits. Watch

Veteran actor Kirron Kher has called Shilpa Shetty stingy after she started counting the number of ‘badaams (almonds)’ she brought on the sets and how many she was actually able to eat. In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, India's Got Talent judges Kirron, Shilpa, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir were seen hilariously discussing Shilpa's situation.

The video started with rapper Badshah asking Shilpa Shetty, "Shilpa ma'am aaj ka mera diet kya hai (Shilpa ma'am, what is my diet for today)?" He teased her as she was opening her box of soaked almonds. After Badshah's question, she slammed the box shut.

Shilpa then said, "Dekho main 6 badam leke aayi hun. Pichli baar main 8 badam leke aayi thi, mujhe khaane ko ek mila (Listen, I've brought six almonds. Last time, I brought 8 almonds but I got to eat only one)."

Kirron intervened, "Tum itni kanjus ho. Itne log yaha baithe hai, tum 6 aur 8 badam larahi ho (You are so stingy. There are so many people here and you are bringing 6 and 8 almonds)?" After this, Shilpa opened her box and placing it near the duo said, "Lelo, lelo khao. Baantlo (Take it and have. Divide amongst yourselves)."

Kirron then asked, "Lekin yeh paani main kyu taer rahe hai bechare (Why are they floating on the water)?" Shilpa replied, "Yeh soaked badams hai Kirron ji (These are soaked almonds, Kirron)." Kirron added, "Uska paani ghar m phenk k lana chahiye tha (You should have thrown the water at home and then brought them here)." At her remark, Shilpa, Badshah and Manoj burst out laughing.

Currently, Shilpa is shooting for the upcoming season of the reality show India's Got Talent as a judge. Shilpa and Badshah have replaced former judges Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.

Recently, welcoming the new year, Shilpa shared a post on Instagram as she, along with her husband-businessman Raj Kundra offered prayers at the Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi. Previous to that, the couple along with their children--Viaan and Samisha--had travelled to Mussoorie to celebrate Christmas.

