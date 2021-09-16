Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai get newborn son Nirvair's name tattooed on neck. Watch

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai got the name of their newborn son Nirvair tattooed on their necks. They shared the pictures on Instagram. Check out their posts here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai got inked.

Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai got the name of their newborn son Nirvair tattooed on their necks. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a video showing how they got inked while the baby slept.

The video started with Kishwer Merchant saying, "So guys, Nirvair is sleeping and while he is sleeping I'm going to be doing something very, very exciting. Can't wait to show you guys." 

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai (white heart emoji) Tattoo by @indianinctattoo Dress @fabihhaa_designs."

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a post after getting inked. She wrote, “Love you Nirvair Rai,” in her caption.

Kishwer shared a post after getting inked.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed Nirvair in August. Sharing a picture of the family on Instagram, Kishwer had captioned it, "27.08.21 welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy."

Earlier this month, revealing his name, Suyyash had written in an Instagram post, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI Ive been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel."

Also Read | Kishwer Merchant, husband Suyyash Rai share glimpse of son Nirvair showing his face, see here

Kishwer and Suyyash started dating in 2011 after they met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. They tied the knot in 2016. She had announced the news of her pregnancy in March this year.

Kishwer is known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.

