Kishwer Merchant, expecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, shares romantic video: 'Ek duje ke liye hain'

Actor Kishwer Merchant had shared a romantic video with her husband Suyyash Rai. Showering it with love were their industry friends like Gauahar Khan and fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced her pregnancy in March.

Actor Kishwer Merchant on Wednesday, shared a romantic video with her husband Suyyash Rai. One of the highlights of the video was her baby bump.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Ek Duje ke liye Hain... #sukish Sung by @suyyashrai." The video showed the two of them enjoying sweet moments together, as the montage alternated between coloured and silhouette footage of the two of them.

Their friends and fans loved it and dropped messages as well. Gauahar Khan left a bunch of yellow heart emojis, while actor Manish Naggdev wrote "you guys" followed by red heart eyes emojis. Actor Shivani Gosain too left heart emojis.

One of their fans wrote: "This is so beautiful." Another one said: "Love to all three of you." A third person wrote: "Lovely couple." A fourth fan said: "This is really amazing I m just loving you both everyday more and more ️you both r favrt stay same."

In March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. Sharing a post on Instagram, Suyyash had written: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August." Kishwer, writing on her Instagram page, had said: "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming Soon."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer spoke about becoming a mom at 40. "Being a mother at 40 is cool and age is just a number. It was destined to happen this year, I guess. I asked all sorts of questions to the doctor but she’s asked me not to worry. In fact, I have cousins who have delivered at 40 and 42, so I don’t see age as a problem and things are changing as many people don’t have kids at 20 or 24 but a bit later. Moreover, due to our lifestyle, workout, healthy eating, it will be fine and delivering at 40 is fine."

