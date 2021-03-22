Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kishwer Merchant facepalms as Suyyash Rai's sister captures her beach beauty to hungry mom-to-be transformation
Kishwer Merchant facepalms as Suyyash Rai's sister captures her beach beauty to hungry mom-to-be transformation

Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first baby. The mom-to-be's sister-in-law humorously captured her transformation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Suyyash Rai's sister Shruti Rai shared a hilarious video of Kishwer Merchant.

Television actor Kishwer Merchant was left in splits before she facepalmed, courtesy of her sister-in-law. On Sunday, Kishwer shared a video, originally posted by her husband Suyyash Rai's sister Shruti Rai, that humorously drew a comparison of Kishwer from her vacation days to her present days.

In the video, Shruti dug out a picture of Kishwer posing by the beach. The actor, sporting a colourful swimsuit, looked stunning in it. The camera swiftly panned towards Kishwer, who is expecting her first baby with Suyyash, seated on the couch and eating her meal. Shruti used the 'Ordered this and got this' audio for the clip.

Shruti shared the video and wrote, "She didn’t know I was using this audio," along with a bunch of laughing emojis. Kishwer took to the comments section and shared emojis suggesting she was shocked at first but then broke into a spell of laughter. Suyyash also dropped a bunch of laughing emojis. Kishwer went on to share the video on her Instagram Stories and used a 'facepalm' gif on it.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic scenes from their travels. Watch video

Last month, Kishwer and Suyyash announced they were expecting their first baby. The couple shared the pregnancy news with quirky Instagram posts. Kishwer shared a picture taken at the beach with the due date written on the sand and said, "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby' Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy." She also shared a video from their pregnancy shoot and said, "You must know your Mommy and Daddy are super excited to meet YOU."

Suyyash, on the other hand, said, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to be the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August." Sharing a vlog about their pregnancy, Kishwer recalled there were several minutes of silence after they found about the pregnancy.

kishwer merchant suyyash rai

