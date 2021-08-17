Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kishwer Merchant shares pics from pregnancy shoot, Krystle D'Souza and Smriti Khanna shower love. See here
tv

Kishwer Merchant shares pics from pregnancy shoot, Krystle D'Souza and Smriti Khanna shower love. See here

Pregnant Kishwer Merchant shared pictures from a recent photoshoot, which saw many of her industry friends praise her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Kishwer Merchant is due in August.

Actor Kishwer Merchant on Tuesday shared a bunch of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot in a bodysuit. Showering her with love were her industry friends Krystle D'Souza, Smriti Khanna, Kashmera Shah, Niti Taylor among others.

Sharing them, Kishwer wrote: "It's a Vibe @ruchitakjainphotography, Make up @jui_themakeupartist, Body suit @bumpsandfrills #sukishkababy." Commenting on them, Krystle dropped a heart eyes emoji, while Smriti Khanna said "Wow this is lovely".

Kashmera Shah also reacted to the post and wrote: "Wow, what an awesome pic. Lovely." Niti Taylor wrote: "Love it." Kishwer wore a white bodysuit paired with a large straw hat. She completed her look with an oversized brown shirt.

Kishwer Merchant, who married singer Suyyash Rai in 2016, is expecting her first child with him. Talking about her experience so far, she said her pregnancy hadn't been all 'hunky dory'.

In an Instagram post in April, she had written: “It's not all "Hunky Dory" !! A little about my pregnancy experience Cons : #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil. Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango, milk and ghee which is ok Pros : Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai #pregnancystories #merizubaani #sukishkababy #comingsoon."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had revealed how she had never imagined her pregnancy would be the way it has panned out during a pandemic. “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make.”

Also read: Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan wanted Aayush Sharma as Shershaah Vikram Batra, hoped it would be his debut film

The actor, who is due in August, added: “I also want to tell all the women who’re expecting that try and do different things, stay happy and positive even when so much is going on. Just keep your mind occupied with other stuff, which is very difficult right now… It’s very dangerous to get into the negative zone, so just stay away.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kishwer merchant suyyash rai

Related Stories

tv

Afghan-born Arshi Khan is worried for her relatives and friends there: 'I am hurt, unable to have food'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 06:58 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Mata Sita' tattoo: 'Jai Mata Di'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 06:55 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP