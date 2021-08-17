Kishwer Merchant shares pics from pregnancy shoot, Krystle D'Souza and Smriti Khanna shower love. See here

Actor Kishwer Merchant on Tuesday shared a bunch of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot in a bodysuit. Showering her with love were her industry friends Krystle D'Souza, Smriti Khanna, Kashmera Shah, Niti Taylor among others.

Sharing them, Kishwer wrote: "It's a Vibe @ruchitakjainphotography, Make up @jui_themakeupartist, Body suit @bumpsandfrills #sukishkababy." Commenting on them, Krystle dropped a heart eyes emoji, while Smriti Khanna said "Wow this is lovely".

Kashmera Shah also reacted to the post and wrote: "Wow, what an awesome pic. Lovely." Niti Taylor wrote: "Love it." Kishwer wore a white bodysuit paired with a large straw hat. She completed her look with an oversized brown shirt.

Kishwer Merchant, who married singer Suyyash Rai in 2016, is expecting her first child with him. Talking about her experience so far, she said her pregnancy hadn't been all 'hunky dory'.

In an Instagram post in April, she had written: “It's not all "Hunky Dory" !! A little about my pregnancy experience Cons : #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil. Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango, milk and ghee which is ok Pros : Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai #pregnancystories #merizubaani #sukishkababy #comingsoon."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had revealed how she had never imagined her pregnancy would be the way it has panned out during a pandemic. “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make.”

The actor, who is due in August, added: “I also want to tell all the women who’re expecting that try and do different things, stay happy and positive even when so much is going on. Just keep your mind occupied with other stuff, which is very difficult right now… It’s very dangerous to get into the negative zone, so just stay away.”