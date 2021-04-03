Kishwer Merchant opens up about pregnancy thyroid, haemorrhoids and itchy breasts: 'It's not all hunky dory'

Actor Kishwer Merchant has opened up about her pregnancy experiences. The television star, who is expecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, revealed she has developed thyroid, haemorrhoids, mood swings and itchy breasts a woman experiences during pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Kishwer on Friday shared a video and spoke about everything she has been facing or has faced during this period. She also shared some myths about working out and people telling her what to eat and what to avoid. She praised her partner Suyyash for being by her side in the journey.

Kishwer shared the video with the caption: “It's not all "Hunky Dory" !! A little about my pregnancy experience Cons : #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango , milk and ghee which is ok Pros : Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai #pregnancystories #merizubaani #sukishkababy #comingsoon".

On Saturday, she shared a video on Instagram showing how she thought she would dress up during her pregnancy when she would go out and meet friends versus how she gets dressed every day under house arrest due to Covid-19. She captioned her post, "WAIT FOR IT !!!! How I thought I will dress up during my pregnancy, go out meet friends.. chill VS How I am dressed everyday under house arrest , thanks to Covid Shot and Edited by @suyyashrai".

Kishwer is five months pregnant and had announced the news of the pregnancy back in March. Since then she and Suyyash have been giving sneak peeks of their journey on their social media accounts. A day after revealing her pregnancy, Kishwer had taken to Instagram sharing a throwback video of the time when she came to know about her pregnancy.

Taken in the Maldives in January 2021, Kishwer in the video is seen caressing her baby bump. She captioned her post, “Kahan hai tu, Mere pethu mien hai na #sukishkababy @suyyashrai. Throwback to Maldives in January 2021.”

