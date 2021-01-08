e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan plays cricket with children in Mumbai, actor Kishwer Merchantt criticises them for not wearing masks

Aamir Khan plays cricket with children in Mumbai, actor Kishwer Merchantt criticises them for not wearing masks

Aamir Khan was spotted playing cricket with some children as he ventured out in Mumbai on Thursday. Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchantt criticised him and those around him for not wearing masks.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 09:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan playing cricket in Mumbai.
Actor Aamir Khan stepped out in Mumbai on Thursday and was spotted playing cricket with some children. He was seen hitting fours and sixes but not everyone was impressed. When a popular paparazzi Instagram account shared a video of Aamir playing cricket in a field, a few, including actor Kishwer Merchantt, called him out for not wearing a mask.

Aamir was seen taking on a few balls before he picked up his belongings from the ground, including his mask. He then posed for a selfie with almost two dozen children. Reacting to the video, Kishwer commented, “None of them wearing a mask ? How ? Why ?”Some Instagram users supported her reaction and wrote, “Because none of them afraid from death.”

 

A few, however, also defended Aamir. “People need to breathe while playing a sport ..isnt that common sense,” wrote one. “If they wear a mask while playing they are going to suffer from shortness of breath. And anyways while playing they are quite far away from each other,” wrote another.

The actor will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Aamir plays a man who travels through various important moments from the history of India while simply living his life. Kareena Kapoor stars opposite him. The film is scheduled to release later this year.

Aamir recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao at Gir National Park. They were joined by their son Azad Rao Khan and his daughter Ira Khan. Videos from their trip were shared by his fan accounts and showed him singing songs with a bunch of other travellers and cutting a large cake with Kiran.

