Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai welcome baby boy, cuddle up with him in first photo

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai became parents to a baby boy on Friday. They took to Instagram to share the first picture of their son.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai with their son.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday. They took to Instagram to share the happy news, along with a picture of the newborn. Several congratulatory messages poured in from fans.

In the photo, Kishwer and Suyyash could be seen cuddling up with their son. “27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy,” their respective posts read. The baby’s name is yet to be revealed.

Kishwer and Suyyash, who tied the knot in 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby in March this year. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned. Suyyash said that the news of her pregnancy was ‘more like a shock’ when he first found out. She revealed that there were several minutes of silence.

Incidentally, just before Kishwer and Suyyash found out about her pregnancy, they told her mother that there were no plans of having children and that they were happy being ‘pet parents’ for now.

“But I also feel that because it was my 40th birthday on February 3 and because we have completed 10 years this year, it was completely due. It’s like a gift from God for us,” Kishwer said.

Talking about her pregnancy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Kishwer earlier told Hindustan Times that it is nothing like she expected. “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make,” she said. However, she said that she was happy that she and Suyyash were able to spend a lot of time together.

