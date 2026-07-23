Krishna Kaul joins Sairaab after Rohit Chandel was arrested under POCSO; says he's excited to romance Madirakshi Mundle

Star Plus' Sairaab is gearing up for a major change as it prepares to introduce a new face in its lead cast. After weeks of buzz over who would replace Rohit Chandel, it is confirmed that Krishna Kaul has been chosen to step into the role. Known for his performance in Kumkum Bhagya, the actor is set to share screen space with Madirakshi Mundle. While the casting is understood to be final, Krishna is yet to officially sign on the dotted line.

Krishna Kaul shares his excitement

Krishna Kaul to step into Sairaab as new male lead.

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Expressing his happiness about joining the show, Krishna Kaul said, “I'm genuinely thrilled to be joining the family of Sairaab. The love that audiences have already showered on the show is incredible, and stepping into a story that has connected so beautifully with viewers is both exciting and a huge responsibility.”

Talking about Madirakshi Mundle, he added, “I've admired Madirakshi ma'am's work for a long time. She is a phenomenal performer, and I'm really looking forward to sharing screen space with her and creating moments that audiences will fall in love with. I've always believed that every show comes into your life for a reason, and Sairaab feels like the perfect next step in my journey as an actor. The character has so many layers, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the chemistry, drama, romance and so much more that's in store.”

Why Rohit Chandel exited the show

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{{^usCountry}} Krishna Kaul's reported entry into the show comes shortly after Rohit Chandel's exit amid his arrest. The television actor, known for Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Pandya Store, was arrested by Mumbai's Ghatkopar police after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, harassment and assault. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is currently underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishna Kaul's reported entry into the show comes shortly after Rohit Chandel's exit amid his arrest. The television actor, known for Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Pandya Store, was arrested by Mumbai's Ghatkopar police after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, harassment and assault. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is currently underway. {{/usCountry}}

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As per The Times of India, the minor alleged that Rohit continued to contact her from his personal number as well as multiple other phone numbers even after she objected. In her complaint, she also claimed that on July 5, the actor allegedly confronted her near her residential building, chased her, got into an argument, verbally abused her and physically assaulted her.

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Following the complaint, the police booked Rohit under the POCSO Act. He has also been charged under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to stalking, and Section 115(2) of the BNS for voluntarily causing hurt. The matter remains under investigation.

Arrest and investigation continue

Rohit Chandel was taken into custody from his Dahisar residence on Friday and later appeared before a special POCSO court. The court subsequently remanded him to police custody as officials continue their investigation into the case.

Confirming the arrest, a police official said, “Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused has been placed under arrest. Further probe is underway in the case.” Police had also confirmed that Rohit Chandel and the 16-year-old complainant were known to each other.