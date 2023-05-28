Kroy Biermann takes a dig at ‘Real Housewives' star and ex-wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann

The drama between Kroy Biermann and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is getting intense with every passing day while the couple's divorce process is underway. In a cryptic Instagram post, Kim's former husband Kroy has taken a dig at her. Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann(Twitter)

Kroy took to Instagram and posted a story on Friday. He shared a cartoon of a blonde woman in a ponytail which was shown winking in front a camera. Over the photo, Kroy wrote “Don’t be so obvious.”

Screengrab of Kroy Biermann's Instagram story(Instagram)

Interestingly, Kim recently shared a video in which she is seen singing Luke Comb's "Love You Anyway”. Sporting a ponytail, Kim is joined by some of her kids.

Recently, Kim had celebrated her 45th birthday with her children without inviting Kroy who was in the same house.Amid the divorce, Kim has submitted a formal request to the Superior Court of Fulton County, asking for a drug test to be conducted on Kroy. The legal documents associated with the petition assert that Kim has personally observed Kroy engaging in the use of marijuana, which has raised concerns about the potential effects on their children who are currently under his supervision.

Notably, Kroy filed for divorce from the "Real Housewives" star on May 5. Later, Kim submitted a separate filing on May 8. As per a report, a trusted confidant of Kim has revealed that the financial challenges faced by the couple, such as the foreclosure of their residence in Georgia due to loan non-payments, along with recent claims of owing the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes, played a significant role in their separation.

Kim and Kroy met at a charitable event in May 2010. They were together for an impressive 11 years and had the joy of raising four children during that time. Among their children are a set of twins named Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, both of whom are 9 years old. Additionally, they have two sons, Kash Kade, who is 10 years old, and Kroy Jagger, who is 11 years old. According to official documents, Kim has requested primary physical custody of their children, as well as joint legal custody. The star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also seeks spousal support and plans to legally revert to her maiden name.

