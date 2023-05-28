Tribute: Paul Walker's brother names newborn son after late ‘Fast and Furious’ actor

Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker has paid a tribute to his brother by naming his newborn son after the late “Fast & Furious” star. Cody and his wife Felicia had welcomed their third child on April 30, in Arizona. Paul Walker(File Photo)

“Paul Barrett (“Bear”) Walker was born 7 lbs., 4 oz. on Sunday, April 30, in Arizona,” reported People. One day after his birth, Cody and Felicia decided to name their baby after Paul.

"This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time," said Cody as quoted by People.

“My brother, Caleb, and I are both done having children. My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations," he added.

"Within the family, he went by ‘little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on,” he added further.

Paul who played the character of Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, had died in a car crash in 2013. During the time of his death, Paul was yet to finish filming of “Furious 7.”

Cody is father to five-year-old daughter Remi Rogue and two-year-old son Colt. Recently, Paul's daughter Meadow did a cameo role in the 10th film of “Fast & Furious” franchise, “Fast X”. Fast X release in USA on 19 May 2023.

“For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening,” said Meadow on having a role in the film franchise.