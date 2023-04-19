Krushna Abhishek approached again for The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Baat paise par atki hai'

Krushna Abhishek, who had quit The Kapil Sharma Show and said that he will be back again, has now confirmed that he was approached by the show's producers recently. The actor said in a new interview that once again they couldn't make it work owing to monetary issues. Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show rumoured to go on hiatus after June; here's what Kapil Sharma said

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had said that he is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show season 4 because of agreement issues. It was reported that the production house and the comedian-actor couldn't agree on monetary terms, and hence, Krushna decided to part ways.

"Yes, I received a call from the makers of TKSS (The Kapil Sharma Show) recently. They wanted me back. However, we couldn’t reach a conclusion owing to monetary and contractual differences for the second time. Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se (The matter is again stuck because of money)," Krushna told ETimes.

Krushna further spoke about how he is ‘extremely fond’ of Kapil Sharma. However, ruling out the possibility of him joining the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show, he said, "It won’t happen this season. Hopefully, I will return in the next season. Kapil and Krushna together again will be a treat for the audience, won’t it? I have missed being a part of TKSS. I am quite attached to Archanaji (Archana Puran Singh) and Kapil. I have had a 15-year-long association with Archana ji. I must admit that I wasn’t close to Kapil when I joined the show, but now that I worked and spent time with him, I have grown extremely fond of him."

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air once again after June. However, in the same interview Krushna said he had 'no information' on this. Recently, Kapil Sharma revealed that the team of The Kapil Sharma Show would be headed for a US tour in July. He did not confirm if his comedy show would go on a hiatus. Kapil Sharma told ETimes in a recent interview about the show's future plans and the impending break, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”

