Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh reveal how Govinda helped them during hard times: 'Mama gave us money, supported us a lot'

Actor Govinda’s equation with his nephew Krushna Abhishek and niece Arti Singh may not be the best right now but the three were on very good terms once. In a recent interview, Krushna and Arti opened up about times growing up when they didn’t have money and had to sell their house. It was at that time Govinda used to help them financially, they revealed. Also read: Govinda replies to Krushna Abhishek emotional apology: 'Let the love be seen off-camera too'

Krushna Abhishek and Arti are the children of Govinda’s sister Padma. The two grew up in Lucknow when Govinda was already a huge star in Hindi films. It was only much later that Krushna moved to Mumbai as well to become an actor and Arti followed suit a few years later.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the siblings recalled a time growing up when they fell on hard times financially. Arti Singh recalled, “Our mother had died so daddy was the one who raised us. He had no time to even work. We had a house in Juhu, a big flat that had to be sold and we shifted into a one-room set in DN Nagar. And daddy used that money to run the household.”

Krushna added that at the time, Govinda, their maternal uncle, used to give him ₹2000 per month as allowance. “I was in college at that time. She was in school in Lucknow and he would give her money as well. He supported us a lot,” he said. Arti added that their Chi Chi mama (Govinda’s nick name) “supported us a lot”, paying her school fees and other monthly expenditure. Krushna remarked that he is amazed how Govinda was able to find time for them despite ‘being a superstar’. “He used to work five shifts and still took care of the problems of everyone in the family. Today, I realize that,” Krushna added.

Krushna and Govinda have not been on speaking terms since 2016 despite public apologies from the former in a bid to end their tiff. Recently, after Krushna had said that their strained relationship pained him, Govinda said on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, “Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers, and that there is a limit to being used.”

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's strained relationship with Krushna dates back to 2016. Later, in 2018, Sunita got offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita felt that the post was a dig at Govinda. After this incident, Krushna and Govinda have often talked about their strained relationship on various platforms.

