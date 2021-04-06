Krushna Abhishek shares throwback pic from childhood with sister Arti Singh on her birthday. See it here

TV star Krushna Abhishek has shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish his sister, Arti Singh on her birthday. He also blessed her on the occasion.

He captioned the picture, "Wishing u a very happy birthday arti love u lots may u hv the best life ahead and may all ur wishes come true God bless u @artisingh5 #happybirthday #5th April." Arti was quick to respond with, "Thankkkkk uuuuu!@krushna30."

The post was also showered with love from fans and their friends. Standup comedian Sudesh Lehri also commented with his wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday @artisingh5. Adaa Khan wrote, "Such a cute pic!" Many fans dropped their birthday wishes for Arti while several others called the image "cute" and "adorable".

Arti had also shared a gorgeous picture of herself to mark her birthday. She wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to me one life . Many up downs but wont leave the hope .. will always win.. and spread love and kindness . JAI MATA DI JAI GURUJI .. THANK U @scribbleandpop_events for lovely baloons Clicked by @maya510photography Styled by @nidhikurda Make up by @nishachandnanii Hair by @anjal_i4928."

Arti looked gorgeous in a white dress, posing with golden and white coloured balloons. Kushal Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Srishty Rode, Yuvika Choudhury, Jay Bhanushali, Shefali Bagga Madhurima Tuli and many other showered their love on the post and wished Arti a happy birthday.

Last month, Arti bought her own car and Krushna showered praises on her with an Instagram video. "Congo arti for her new car can't tell u how happy I am as u hv worked hard and on ur own without taking a single penny from me u bought it its really a proud feeling for a brother God bless u be the way u r self made @artisingh5 @kashmera1 @raginikhanna @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan chalo ab apni bhi ek aur car ho gayi actually am only gonna take it on shoots," he captioned it.

While Krushna has been a household name for his comic performances on various popular TV shows, Arti came to limelight last year when she participated in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13.