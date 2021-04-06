IND USA
Seema Pahwa in a still from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
Seema Pahwa in a still from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
Seema Pahwa under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

  • Seema Pahwa has tested positive for coronavirus, weeks after her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Alia Bhatt announced her diagnosis.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 07:31 AM IST

Actor-filmmaker Seema Pahwa has tested positive for Covid-19, she confirmed in a social media post. Seema's Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Alia Bhatt had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sharing a selfie, Seema wrote on Instagram, "Positive hun har baat ko le kar Dekhlo report bhi POSITIVE hi aa gai (I am positive about everything, and now my report is also positive) I am covid positive 14days home Corentin take care."


Of late, many stars have been diagnosed with the virus, as the country faces a second wave of coronavirus. Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar were among the latest ones to have contracted the virus.

Informing fans that he had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Akshay tweeted, "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

Akshay was working on his next, Ram Setu. The film's shoot had to be halted as nearly 45 members of the unit tested positive for the virus. President of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) BN Tiwari told PTI that a crew of nearly 100 was set to begin filming in Madh Island from April 5 but when the mandatory Covid-19 tests were done, 40 junior artistes tested positive. "They all have been quarantined after testing positive. Out of those, 40 were junior artistes while the rest were Akshay's make up team, their assistants. Now the shooting has been halted indefinitely," he said.

Govind and singer Abhijeet Sawant have also tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier in the day, actors Kartik Aaryan and Milind Soman tested negative for Covid-19.

Also read: Milind Soman shares romantic pic with Ankita Konwar after beating Covid-19

Last month, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Aditya Narayan among others tested positive for the virus.

