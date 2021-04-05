Milind Soman shares romantic pic with Ankita Konwar after recovering from Covid-19, calls her an angel

Milind Soman had tested negative for Covid-19 two weeks after he revealed he had contracted the virus. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a loved-up picture with his wife Ankita Konwar and penned a lengthy note, thanking Ankita, sharing his kadha recipe and advising followers to listen to their doctor.

"End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14," he announced, thanking fans for their wishes and positivity. "In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort," he said.

The actor added that he is thankful to Ankita who travelled back to be by Milind's side after she learned about his diagnosis."Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time !"

On popular demand, Milind penned the recipe of the kadha he was having during his fight with the virus. "Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery. I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms. I took a blood thinner for five days, as I had elevated D dimer levels. No other medication or supplements. Do listen to your doctor at all times. Thank you Dr Jeevan Jain for being there." With his Covid-19 test resulting negative, the actor said he was heading out for 'tiny' run.

Last week, Milind shared a picture of his wife meeting Milind on Holi. She dressed up in a PPE kit and arranged for mangoes for the actor. "I really shouldn’t be looking so grumpy, because @ankita_earthy came to visit with full Ppe kit and first mangoes of the season! No hug though, we put some colour on ourselves and ate puranpolis," he said.

Many other Bollywood stars have been tested for the virus lately. This includes Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

