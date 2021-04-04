Milind Soman tries some light exercises during quarantine, seen the video yet?

Milind Soman recently announced that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been quarantining himself since then. The fitness enthusiast has also been quite vocal about his recovery process on his social media platforms and sharing his journey with followers in order to clear out any confusion and answer queries regarding the process. From talking about his body temperature to how he is feeling and the ways he is spending his time during the quarantine, the actor has been revealing all.

In his latest post, the super model shared that he was trying out some light exercises using a mudgar which is also known as mugdar. The clip that we are talking about was shot by Milind's wife Ankita Konwar and shows the actor dressed in a basic dark blue T-shirt teamed with a pair of matching pyjamas and a pair of slippers. Following the safety protocols, the supermodel was also seen wearing a blue face mask.

The clip starts with Milind holding the mudgar in his right hand and taking it behind his head and bringing it back in front of his chest. He repeats it quite a few times. For the next exercise, while holding the mudgar in the same hand, he moves it in a spherical motion in front of his body a few times, instead of taking it behind his head. The actor shared this clip with the caption, "Trying some light exercises with a mudgar #covidsaturday @ankita_earthy (sic)."

Not long ago, he also posted about how he celebrated his Holi during quarantine. The actor told that Ankita came to visit him and brought him some delicious Puran Poli made by his mother, Usha Soman and the first Alphonso Mangoes of the season. The two maintained all the safety protocols during this visit.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please. He also garnered a lot of praises for the way he portrayed his role of a transgender in the ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur.

