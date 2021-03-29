Here's how Milind Soman is taking care of his health while recovering from Covid

Recently, Milind Soman announced that he tested coronavirus positive. Since then, the fitness enthusiast who is quite vocal about physical and mental health has been sharing details of his healing process on a regular basis. The actor who is in quarantine at the moment has been posting about his recovery process to clear out confusion and help people from his experiences.

In his latest post, Milind revealed that he has no symptoms except for loss of smell. He also mentioned that he has no fatigue, no headaches, no fever and no other symptoms. His healing process includes lots of sleep as the body requires mental and physical rest during the healing process.

The images that he shared from his seventh day of quarantine also showed that his wife Ankita Konwar went to meet the actor while maintaining all the safety protocols and brought him delicious mangoes and Puran Poli. The snippets that he posted were captioned, “Quarantine. Day 7. Happy holi people !!! I really shouldn’t be looking so grumpy, because @Ankitaearthy came to visit with full Ppe kit and first mangoes of the season! (sic).”

He added, “No hug though we put some colour on ourselves and ate puranpolis sent by @somanusha I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso !!!! Don’t know whether my taste buds are impaired. Definitely can’t smell anything. I drink a kadha 5-6 times a day. With methi and stuff. No fatigue, no headache, no fever, no other symptoms. I try to sleep the whole day, mental and physical rest is so important for the body in its healing process. Today woke up with O2 98 - pulse 63 - temp 97.6 (sic).”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are true fitness enthusiasts who use social media to help and answer fitness related queries of their fans and urge them to stay fit.

