Milind Soman has a simple way of reducing stress, releasing endorphins - Smile

Our long working schedules are responsible for extremely stressed lives. When we keep concentrating on work and don't get up from our chairs often, it leads to an increase of stress-inducing hormone and not enough mood-enhancing hormones aka endorphins are produced, which is not a great way of living. However, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has a very simple solution for this situation. Do you want to know what it is? Smiling.

That is correct, the actor recently took to Instagram and shared a set of images of himself looking sharp in a suit. For the pictures, Milind opted to wear a grey suit jacket teamed with a crisp white jacket. The first image had the 55-year-old looking fiercely in the camera while the second picture had him smiling. He even penned a long note with the two images talking about the importance of smiling and how it even helps to reduce blood pressure.

The caption read, "Smiling can help reduce the level of stress-enhancing hormones, increase the level of mood-enhancing hormones like endorphins, and reduce overall blood pressure. Some studies researching the relation between physical expression and the mind show that smiling could make you feel happier, scowling makes you feel angrier, and frowning makes you feel sadder. And if that's not enough, smiling can actually make you look good in the eyes of others. What do you think? Does the smile make the clothes look better? (sic)."

Milind Soman is one of those celebrities who keep urging their followers to take care of their physical fitness and mental health by sharing snippets from his fitness sessions. Check out some of those posts:

On the work front, Milind Soman recently played the role of a transgender in the ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur and was applauded for his performance. He also played an important role in the acclaimed Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please!

