Milind Soman's new fitness video is all about patience and limitless self belief
- Milind Soman shared a new video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups and he added a little twist to it by holding a heavy ball with his feet during the exercise. Have you seen the inspiring clip yet?
The weekend is here and Milind Soman is doing pull-ups to give his followers the motivation to exercise. But he often shares clips of himself doing pull-ups, so what is different this time, you ask? Well, the actor has taken things up a notch and increased the difficulty level by adding some weight to his workout. The supermodel has lately been talking about increasing his strengths and he is working on it.
Even his latest video is on the same lines. The clip shows the actor doing pull-ups amid lush greenery while he holds a heavy ball with his feet, adding weight to his work out. He drops the ball after a few pull-ups but catches it again, just using his feet. For the session, Milind opted to wear only a pair of black knee-length harem pants which he teamed with sunnies. The actor also penned a note with the video which reminded his followers that the long journey of becoming a better version of themselves requires patience, endurance and limitless self-belief.
It read, "In the constant effort to be a better person, sometimes you drop the ball, you trip, you lose your way. It doesn't matter. Pick it up as soon as you possibly can and carry on, you lose nothing unless you quit. The journey is long, it is lifelong, so patience, endurance and limitless self belief are the most important things i need to develop. Mental, physical and spiritual improvement are the fruits of a regular pursuit of good habits and i must make the pursuit neverending! (sic)."
Milind has shared a lot of glimpses from his fitness sessions with us in the past. Check out some of them, these might motivate you more to welcome the weekend with an exercise session.
On the work front, the supermodel was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur. Milind got applauded for the way he portrayed the role of a transgender in the series. He was also seen in the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please!
