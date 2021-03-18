Ankita Konwar says, 'Dil Chahiye That's Made In India,' Milind Soman loves it
- Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the famous 90s song Made In India by Alisha Chinai which starred Milind Soman. The actor loved it.
Who doesn't remember the famous song Made In India by Alisha Chinai? The song that the 90s kids grew up listening to and grooving on also made Milind Soman the heartthrob that he is today. Whenever that song plays, the actor pops up in our heads. But it is not just us who associates the fitness enthusiast with the song, Milind's wife, Ankita Konwar also feels the same.
The marathon runner gave the cutest ode to hubby Milind by making an Instagram reel on the same song. The clip that we are talking about shows Ankita dressed in a yellow outfit. She accessorised her look with a gold maang tikka, a chunky gold bracelet and topped it off with a red lipstick.
The video begins with the chorus of the famous song playing in the background. That is when Ankita starts subtly performing on the track while lip-syncing to the lyrics. She shared the video with the caption, "Like I said, cliches are freakin fun #goofball #silly #reelsinstagram #madeinindia @milindrunning wassgud (sic)." She tagged the actor in her caption and he was also quick to respond. Milind took to the comments section and called Ankita, "Cutest (sic)."
The couple is known for their adorable public display of affection on social media as they keep gushing over their better halves by sharing stunning images of each other or by writing long heartfelt notes.
Check out the original song here and take a trip down memory lane:
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a private ceremony two years ago in Alibaug, near Mumbai. The two also tied the knot in Spain, later that year, amid a jungle, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. The nuptials were attended by close family. For their wedding, Ankita wore white dress along with a flower tiara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tragic': LGBTQ Catholics in US react to Vatican's rebuff of same-sex unions
- LGBTQ Catholics in the United States stung by Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin, contrast the Roman Catholic Church’s stern rhetoric against same-sex marriage with the many documented cases of Catholic leaders covering up child sex abuse committed by clergy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle already has a gift for unborn daughter, she bought it in 2015
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently shared that they are expecting a daughter. After that, an old interview of Meghan resurfaced on the internet revealing that she had splurged on a watch which she hopes to pass it down to her daughter one day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women spent more time doing household chores than men during Covid-19: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are moving on after divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restoring dignity in a relationship: With Love by Simran Mangharam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demi Lovato says failed engagement made her understand her sexuality
- During a recent interview, famous singer and actor, Demi Lovato shared that her failed engagement to Max Ehrich helped her understand her sexuality better. "When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds that misleading people are often easily misled by others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wives carry husbands on backs for a race to raise awareness on gender equality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Star and Disney India introduces new group for women and LGBTQ employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Initiative can salvage your sinking relation-ship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this Vegetarian Paella recipe and get a taste of Spain with a healthy twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women's Day 2021: Celebrating women who chose to challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's Day 2021 | Men have equal role in women empowerment: Hema Malini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why individuals with higher income feel more proud and confident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to delve into tough royal split with Oprah Winfrey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox