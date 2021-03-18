IND USA
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are couple goals(Instagram/ ankita_earthy)
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are couple goals(Instagram/ ankita_earthy)
Ankita Konwar says, 'Dil Chahiye That's Made In India,' Milind Soman loves it

  • Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the famous 90s song Made In India by Alisha Chinai which starred Milind Soman. The actor loved it.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Who doesn't remember the famous song Made In India by Alisha Chinai? The song that the 90s kids grew up listening to and grooving on also made Milind Soman the heartthrob that he is today. Whenever that song plays, the actor pops up in our heads. But it is not just us who associates the fitness enthusiast with the song, Milind's wife, Ankita Konwar also feels the same.

The marathon runner gave the cutest ode to hubby Milind by making an Instagram reel on the same song. The clip that we are talking about shows Ankita dressed in a yellow outfit. She accessorised her look with a gold maang tikka, a chunky gold bracelet and topped it off with a red lipstick.

The video begins with the chorus of the famous song playing in the background. That is when Ankita starts subtly performing on the track while lip-syncing to the lyrics. She shared the video with the caption, "Like I said, cliches are freakin fun #goofball #silly #reelsinstagram #madeinindia @milindrunning wassgud (sic)." She tagged the actor in her caption and he was also quick to respond. Milind took to the comments section and called Ankita, "Cutest (sic)."

Milind's comment on the video(Instagram/ ankita_earthy)
Milind's comment on the video(Instagram/ ankita_earthy)

The couple is known for their adorable public display of affection on social media as they keep gushing over their better halves by sharing stunning images of each other or by writing long heartfelt notes.

Check out the original song here and take a trip down memory lane:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a private ceremony two years ago in Alibaug, near Mumbai. The two also tied the knot in Spain, later that year, amid a jungle, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. The nuptials were attended by close family. For their wedding, Ankita wore white dress along with a flower tiara.

