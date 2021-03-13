Barechested Milind Soman does one arm swings to build more strength in new video
- Milind Soman recently shared a video of himself working out amid lush greenery and spoke about the new exercise that he is trying in order to build his strength. The actor also motivated fans to make choices that are good for the body, mind and soul.
It is the weekend and we know that you want to be lazy but fitness enthusiast Milind Soman thinks that it is time to stop procrastinating and exercise. That is why the supermodel recently shared a video of himself working out on his favourite pull up pole amid lush greenery. He is known to inspire his followers to work on their physical as well as mental health and this post was no different.
The clip that we are talking about shows the actor doing one arm swings on the pole to increase his strength. For the clip, the 55-year-old opted to go sans-shirt with just a pair of knee-length black harem pants. He was also seen wearing a pair of reflector sunnies and was working out barefoot. The clip shows Milind switching his hands on the bar 12 times and that too with a smile on his face. We are impressed.
Milind posted the inspiring video, that was shot by his wife Ankita Konwar, with the caption, "Monkey in the jungle! Started one arm swings to build more strength Keeping the mind calm and the body active is the key to overall good health, fitness and happiness. Nature is so wonderful that an active body actually helps to calm the mind, and a calm mind helps the body develop and perform as it is meant to. Make choices that are good for mind, body and soul (sic)."
The actor, in the past, has shared some really scenic workout posts from various exotic locations of the world and penned long notes on the importance of mental health and physical fitness. Check out some of them:
On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen on second season of the Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please! He was also applauded for his work in the ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur where he portrayed the role of a transgender.
