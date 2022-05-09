Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Krushna Abhishek tears up, says he misses Govinda a lot: ‘I want my babies to play with him’
tv

Krushna Abhishek tears up, says he misses Govinda a lot: ‘I want my babies to play with him’

During Maniesh Paul's podcast, comedian Krushna Abhishek tried to reconcile with uncle Govinda yet again, saying he wants him to play with his babies.
Krushna Abhishek has once again shared a message for Govinda. 
Published on May 09, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Krushna Abhishek has shared an emotional message for his uncle, actor Govinda after all that has gone wrong between them. Krushna makes sure to skip performing on all The Kapil Sharma Show episodes which feature Govinda or his wife Sunita Ahuja as guests. Talking to Maniesh Paul during his podcast, Krushna turned emotional on being asked about his uncle and their unpleasant relations. He said that he feels Govinda, too, misses him a lot. Also read: Krushna Abhishek says he is like Govinda’s ‘own son’, admits he ‘got angry’ about some of his uncle’s comments

Krushna was a guest on The Maniesh Paul Podcast where the host asked him about his unending rift with Govinda. He promised Krushna that no edits or cuts will be made in his response to the question.

A teary-eyed Krushna said, “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that.”

RELATED STORIES

During one of his interviews last year, Krushna apologised to Govinda after skipping yet another The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring his uncle. He had told Spotboye, “I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I've tried many times. But they won't accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I've said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads.”

Krushna had once said during one of his comic acts several years ago, “Maine Govinda ko mama rakha hai (I have kept Govinda as my uncle).” He later said that he didn't know it will backfire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
govinda krushna abhishek
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP