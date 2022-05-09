Krushna Abhishek tears up, says he misses Govinda a lot: ‘I want my babies to play with him’

Krushna Abhishek has shared an emotional message for his uncle, actor Govinda after all that has gone wrong between them. Krushna makes sure to skip performing on all The Kapil Sharma Show episodes which feature Govinda or his wife Sunita Ahuja as guests. Talking to Maniesh Paul during his podcast, Krushna turned emotional on being asked about his uncle and their unpleasant relations. He said that he feels Govinda, too, misses him a lot. Also read: Krushna Abhishek says he is like Govinda’s ‘own son’, admits he ‘got angry’ about some of his uncle’s comments

Krushna was a guest on The Maniesh Paul Podcast where the host asked him about his unending rift with Govinda. He promised Krushna that no edits or cuts will be made in his response to the question.

A teary-eyed Krushna said, “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that.”

During one of his interviews last year, Krushna apologised to Govinda after skipping yet another The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring his uncle. He had told Spotboye, “I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I've tried many times. But they won't accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I've said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads.”

Krushna had once said during one of his comic acts several years ago, “Maine Govinda ko mama rakha hai (I have kept Govinda as my uncle).” He later said that he didn't know it will backfire.

