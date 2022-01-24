Krushna Abhishek says he is like Govinda’s ‘own son’, admits he ‘got angry’ about some of his uncle’s comments

Krushna Abhishek, who shares a turbulent relationship with his maternal uncle Govinda, expressed hope that they will be able to sort things out soon. Krushna said that he was ‘hurt’ and ‘angry’ because of some things Govinda said but added that they ‘will always be family’.

While their relationship has been strained since 2016, things escalated when Krushna sat out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, which she said she was ‘distressed’ by and ruled out the possibility of a reconciliation. Since then, Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah have been taking digs at each other in interviews.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Krushna dismissed allegations that the family feud is a publicity gimmick. “Why will I need publicity like this? I don’t need this. And Govinda mama is a bigger star than me. We don’t need such controversies in our lives. It will only do us more harm. Sometimes things go out of our control. I will accept that a few of his statements hurt me, and I even got angry. I responded to that and it becomes news and this goes on hampering our relationship. However, I must add that I am like his own son. I might get upset over some things but we will always be family,” he said.

Krushna also defended his uncle against trolling for his recent music video titled Hello. “No matter what people say, no matter how much they troll him, he is still the best. Govinda still has the fire in him and can do wonders. He will always be my hero, inspiration and I’ll keep looking up to him,” he said.

Krushna, who is a cast member on The Kapil Sharma Show, often makes jokes about his spat with Govinda on the show. Earlier this month, on an episode featuring Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan, he said that they will eventually bury the hatchet.

“Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Yeh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt is from him. It is a different story that he does not care for me these days. But it’s okay, it happens, we will talk and solve things),” Krushna said.

