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Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar

Sanchita Ugale was known for her role as Diya Tandon in the TV serial Kumkum Bhagya.  She also acted in Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse.

Jun 15, 2026 02:26 pm IST
PTI | By HT Entertainment Desk
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Actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular television shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Sanchita Ugale dies at 22

Other than television, Sanchita Ugale also featured in Chhaava.

She was 22. Sanchita allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in the Nallasopara area around 7 pm on Sunday when she was alone at her home, an official said.

"A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI.

The actor's father told the Achole police that he does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death, the official said.

The police have sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. They have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step, the police said.

More about Sanchita Ugale

Her last Instagram post was shared just a few hours before her death. In the video posted on her social media account, she appeared happy and chirpy. She was seen dancing to the Student of the Year hit track Radha. The video is now widely circulated on social media by her fans.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
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HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

kumkum bhagya maharashtra suicide
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