Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya finally gives a glimpse of her husband-to-be but with a catch, see pic

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya has shared a glimpse of her husband-to-be on her Instagram Stories. The actor is reported to tie the knot on November 16. Although the actor is yet to address the reports, a video of her pre-wedding puja was shared online.

Following the video, Shraddha Arya teased the wedding by sharing a picture of the groom with her name written on his palm with mehendi. Although she chose to keep his identity under wraps--with the help of a heart-shaped sticker. He got her name written on his palm and wore a groom-to-be satin sash.

Shraddha Arya is said to marry a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma.

With a few hours left for the wedding, Shraddha revealed that she was enjoying pizza with her friend, actor Heena Parmar. Besides their midnight binge, they were also seen dancing too Gallan Goodiyaan, from the film Dil Dhadakne Do. Heena and other friends were also seen teasing Shraddha while dancing on Zor Ka Jhatka, from the film Action Replayy. Her wedding trousseau was seen in the background.

Shraddha Arya has flown off to Delhi for the wedding. A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that she will be marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma. “The groom’s name is Rahul Sharma and he works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love,” said the source.

The wedding is set to take place at New Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. The guest list will be limited to close family members and friends. Shraddha was first seen on television as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She went on to star in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. In 2019, she and her then-boyfriend, Alam Makkar, participated in Nach Baliye 9. They broke up soon after.