Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh says his ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan ‘faced hatred’, blames Dil Dostii Dance for it

Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh, popular for playing Reyansh Singhania in Dil Dostii Dance, opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan. He said that she ‘faced hatred’ because people loved his onscreen pairing with Shakti Mohan and felt that they should be together in real life too.

“She has faced hatred from people. They started loving my character (in Dil Dostii Dance), so they thought people should be in love in real life as well. That resulted in a lot of hatred for Charlie, and then, of course, things did not work out well,” he told Zoom.

Kunwarr and Charlie were in a relationship for four years before they parted ways due to unknown reasons. He said that he makes it a point to keep his personal life away from the spotlight due to public scrutiny.

“That (his affair with Charlie) was the only relation that came out, as it went on for a long time and I was very serious about it. We faced a lot of difficulties due to that. That also became the talk of the town and they (people) wanted an answer. Everybody needs an answer for everything and that is annoying, as it is your personal life. You do not want to make it public for all and let people talk. You do not want to answer people as it is your life,” he said.

Also read | Gautam Gulati says he walked out of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui after reading final script: ‘Narration was a bit different’

Dil Dostii Dance revolved around a group of friends from St Louis College who are united by their passion for dance. The show also starred Shantanu Maheshwari, Vrushika Mehta, Archi Pratik and Alisha Singh.

Kunwarr started his journey as a contestant on the second season of Dance India Dance. Charlie, meanwhile, participated in MTV Roadies 7. She starred in shows such as Best Friends Forever? and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. The two of them were seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON