Lala Kent reveals heartbreaking reflections on marriage after Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's 'devastating' split

Lala Kent, the Vanderpump Rules star, is speaking out on Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's recent divorce, calling it "devastating." Kent took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to express her sadness over the news, particularly because children are involved.

In her Instagram Story, Kent revealed that the news reinforced her own beliefs about marriage. She said that it puts "another cosign" on what she wants in life, which is no partner. Kent went on to explain that having a partner is a liability, and she prefers to focus on what she can control, which is herself.

The former Bravo stars' split was revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ. According to the papers, Zolciak-Biermann listed the couple's date of separation as April 30.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann got married in 2011 and share four children: Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia, and Kane. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann's two daughters from previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana.

Kent can relate to Zolciak-Biermann's situation, as she recently went through a high-profile split with her former fiancé, Randall Emmett. The couple ended their engagement in 2021 amid cheating allegations.

Kent and Emmett share a daughter named Ocean, and the former couple communicates through an app, only discussing matters related to their child.

Despite the challenges of coparenting, Kent feels fortunate to have a strong support system, including her loved ones and her daughter, who she says is an "easy" child to raise. Kent is currently preparing to document her life for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and is feeling excited to be back.

