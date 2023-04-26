Late night show hosts ‘finish the job’ taking shots at Joe Biden's re-election announcement campaign

Late night show hosts wasted no time poking fun at President Biden’s announcement to run for re-election in the 2024 US presidential elections. Desi Lydic of “The Daily Show” joked that the 80-year-old president wasn’t “running,” but rather “stair lifting for re-election.” US President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd during an event on the creation of new manufacturing jobs at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 25, 2023. - Biden announced Tuesday his bid "to finish the job" with re-election in 2024.(AFP)

Lydic continued with a witty jab at Biden’s age, saying that if the economy collapsed, he could just find a never-ending supply of quarters behind people’s ears. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel quipped that Biden’s face could be on money while he is still in office.

Lydic made a comment on Biden’s campaign, saying, “If Joe Biden does win, he would be 86 years old when he reaches the end of his second term, hopefully, which is one reason why 70 percent of Americans don’t think he should run again. And to be fair, 86 is old — not just for president, but for any job. If my Lyft driver rolled up and was 86 years old, I’d be like, ‘Do you need help getting home?’”

Jimmy Fallon, on the other hand, pointed out that Biden will be the oldest person to ever run for president. He added that in two years, the president will either be leader of the free world or a greeter at Walmart.

Fallon also joked about Biden’s campaign slogan, “Finish the job,” saying that Americans would be happy if he could just finish a story. Seth Meyers echoed Fallon’s sentiments and added that it would be nice to have a country where a guy could safely retire before he’s 86.

But Meyers wasn’t done yet. He took a swipe at the possibility of a Biden versus Trump rematch, saying that it’s like going into a diner with only two options on the menu: 2-day-old egg salad and Donald Trump. He quipped, “I guess I’ll take my chances with the egg salad.”

Also read | Michelle reveals Barack's obsession with Sasha's 4th grade basketball game

While Biden’s announcement was met with some bristling about his age, it also gave late night show hosts a chance to flex their comedic muscles. As the 2024 US presidential elections draw nearer, it’s safe to say that we’ll be hearing more witty punchlines and jokes from these hilarious hosts.