Lauren Speed-Hamilton returns to reality TV in Amazon's ‘The GOAT’. Will husband Cameron join too?

Love Is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton is back and ready to compete in Amazon's latest reality TV show, The GOAT. The show will see 14 reality TV favorites, including Tayshia Adams, Kristen Doute, and Joe Amabile, competing in physical, mental, and social challenges for the coveted "greatest of all time" title.

Reality TV star Lauren Speed-Hamilton with husband Cameron Hamilton.(Instagram)

But that's not all. The series is also set to be hosted by none other than Daniel Tosh, known for his outrageous humor on Tosh 2.0. With this mix of reality TV royalty and comedic talent, The GOAT promises to be one hell of a ride.

It's not just the contestants that have people buzzing, though. The show's producers, who have worked on hits like The Bachelor and The Office, have already created a stir with the show's announcement. And with Freevee as its platform, The GOAT will be accessible to audiences across more than 250 channels in the US.

However, one question remains unanswered: where is Lauren's husband Cameron Hamilton? While he isn't listed as one of the contestants, fans are hopeful that he'll make an appearance on the show. And who knows? Maybe the producers will see the potential of a dynamic duo and bring the couple together for some epic challenges.

With its mix of beloved reality TV stars and unpredictable challenges, The GOAT is sure to be a wild ride. Get ready to watch Lauren Speed-Hamilton and her fellow contestants battle it out for the title of "greatest of all time."