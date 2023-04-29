Love Is Blind stars Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl have spoken out against Nick Viall's insensitive comments regarding the mental health of reality TV stars. Viall took to Instagram on April 27 to express his frustration over a non-profit organization started by Thompson to provide mental health support for past, current, and future reality TV contestants. He urged his followers not to donate to their "ridiculous cause" and belittled the struggles of reality stars, citing their "free Coachella experience, free clothes, and 5-figure pay days." Love Is Blind's Nick and Danielle slam Bachelor's Nick Viall over insensitive mental health comments.

Thompson quickly clapped back at Viall's remarks, calling it a "horrible take" and accusing Viall of not being interested in having a conversation about mental health and reality TV exploitation. Ruhl, who filed for divorce from Thompson in August 2022, also weighed in and criticized Viall for talking negatively about suicide and continuing to stigmatize mental health.

The Love Is Blind stars also pointed out the hypocrisy of Viall's comments, noting that he gets paid to promote a mental health app despite his dismissal of reality stars' mental health struggles. Ruhl went on to mention the suicide of a fellow Bachelorette contestant from Viall's season and questioned his lack of empathy towards reality stars.

Thompson recently announced the creation of the UCAN Foundation, which aims to provide mental health and legal support to reality TV contestants. His non-profit organization was created in response to allegations of emotional warfare by former Love Is Blind participants. Thompson and Ruhl's comments highlight the importance of addressing mental health in the entertainment industry and the need for empathy towards reality TV stars.