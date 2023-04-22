Home / Entertainment / Tv / Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds claims Netflix cancelled her reunion flight. Was she really snubbed for speaking out?

Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds claims Netflix cancelled her reunion flight. Was she really snubbed for speaking out?

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 22, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Love Is Blind has been embroiled in controversy yet again as former contestant Jackie Bonds accuses the streaming giant of cancelling her reunion flight

Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds is speaking out against Netflix, claiming that the streaming service canceled her flight to the live reunion show just one day before the taping. Jackie alleges that Netflix cited "mental health" concerns and had her speak with a psychologist before making the decision. However, Jackie's absence did not stop her from being featured on the reunion show, as she was given a pre-taped interview with co-host Vanessa Lachey.

Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds.
This scandal comes shortly after other Love Is Blind contestants accused the show's production company of putting them through "emotional warfare" during filming. Kinetic Content, the production company, responded to these claims, saying that the well-being of their participants is of utmost importance, and they have strict protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.

Jackie, who famously broke off her engagement to fellow contestant Marshall Glaze, raised eyebrows when she started dating fellow cast member Josh Demas shortly after. Jackie claims that Netflix edited the show to make it appear as though she cheated on Marshall, which she vehemently denies. Jackie says that she was cut from the live reunion show because she planned to call out production for their portrayal of her story.

Jackie accused show's editors of making her look bad by changing the chronology of events.
Despite all the drama, Jackie and Josh are still going strong, having celebrated their one-year anniversary on April 27th. Jackie claims that their love story was meant to be and that they are living together. Meanwhile, Marshall says he has no ill will towards either of them and is choosing to focus on the good memories they shared during filming.

