Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun's fans send The King: Eternal Monarch actor coffee truck, see her reaction

Kim Go-eun revealed she received a coffee truck on the sets of her upcoming K-drama Yumi's Cells. The truck was sent from a fan group supporting her and Lee Min-ho.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Kim Go-eun received a sweet surprise from fans of her and her The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min-ho, on the sets of her upcoming K-drama Yumi's Cells. The actor revealed she got a coffee truck sent to her from international fan groups Arjenia Indonesia and LMHKGEFans (Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun fans).

The Goblin star took to her Instagram Stories and shared pictures of the truck. In the first, Kim Go-eun gave a good look at the coffee truck with the caption, "wow". In another, she gave a close view of the banner featuring the fan clubs' names. She shared the picture with a monkey emoji.

Kim Go-eun shares pictures of a coffee truck she received from her fans.

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun starred in The King: Eternal Monarch last year. Although the show ended in June 2020, fans continue to obsess over the lead pair's chemistry. Some fans even hoped that the on-screen couple would start dating eventually.

Meanwhile, Kim Go-eun's friend Jang Hee-ryung showered the actor with love and support by sending a coffee truck as well. It was sent with a banner featuring Jang Hee-ryung and Kim Go-eun's outing from November. Kim Go-eun also received support from her fans in the US.

Jang Hee-ryung and fans from the US show their support to Kim Go-eun.

Yumi's Cells is an adaptation of a popular webtoon. Kim Go-eun has been roped in to play the titular role of Yumi, a person struggling to express her feelings. The show also stars Itaewon Class actor Ahn Bo Hyun, who essays the role of a game developer named Goo Woong.

As reported by Soompi, Kim Go-eun had said that Yumi's Cells will relate to many viewers. "I think the reason that the love story of the ordinary woman Yumi was able to make so many people laugh and cry over such a long period of time was because of how relatable it was. I’m looking forward to her future journey," she said.

Also read: When Park Shin-hye revealed her nickname for The Heirs co-star Lee Min-ho

Besides Yumi's Cells, Kim Go-eun will also appear in JTBC’s upcoming variety show The Sea I Desire, alongside Goblin co-star Lee Dong-wook, Lee Ji-ah, SHINee’s Onew, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, and Yoon Jong-shin.

