The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min-ho goes skiing after wrapping Pachinko, see pics

Lee Min-ho has wrapped up the filming of Pachinko. The actor had recently revealed it was his last day on sets with a gallery of photos. The South Korean star has now revealed he enjoyed a day in the snow with his team in Canada.

Taking to Instagram, Lee Min-ho shared a few pictures and a video from his day out in the snow. In the pictures, the actor posed on a snowmobile with his team. In a picture he was also photographed in a candid moment, wearing his jacket. The gallery also featured a video of the actor riding through the snow on the snowmobile.

Fans have showered the actor with love. "So happy to see u spending your free time enjoy well oppa," a fan said. "You are perfect," added another fan. "Oppa, please enjoy your holiday... Stay healthy and safe.... " a third fan chipped in.

Lee Min-ho's post comes on the day fans are celebrating one year of The King: Eternal Monarch. The SBS drama marked the actor's return to the small screen after he completed his compulsory military training. The show was one of the most anticipated dramas of 2020. The actor starred alongside actor Kim Go-eun in the show.

A few fans went on to congratulate Lee Min-ho on the post. "Happy first anniversary tkem #1YearWithTheKingEternalMonarch," a fan commented. "happy holiday and congratulations for #1yearwiththekingeternalmonarch," another fan said. "Yee... Oppa posting pas TKEM Anniv," a third fan noted.

Back in November, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun reunited with fellow cast members of the show for a meal. In pictures from the reunion, Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae, and Kim Yong-ji were all smiles.

As for Pachinko, the Apple TV+ show is based on a novel of the same name, penned by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The show also features Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

