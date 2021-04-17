IND USA
Lee Min-ho goes skiing in Canada.
The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min-ho goes skiing after wrapping Pachinko, see pics

  • Lee Min-ho recently wrapped the filming of Pachinko in Canada. The actor revealed he and his team spent a day skiing through the snow-capped regions of the country.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST

Lee Min-ho has wrapped up the filming of Pachinko. The actor had recently revealed it was his last day on sets with a gallery of photos. The South Korean star has now revealed he enjoyed a day in the snow with his team in Canada.

Taking to Instagram, Lee Min-ho shared a few pictures and a video from his day out in the snow. In the pictures, the actor posed on a snowmobile with his team. In a picture he was also photographed in a candid moment, wearing his jacket. The gallery also featured a video of the actor riding through the snow on the snowmobile.

Fans have showered the actor with love. "So happy to see u spending your free time enjoy well oppa," a fan said. "You are perfect," added another fan. "Oppa, please enjoy your holiday... Stay healthy and safe.... " a third fan chipped in.

Lee Min-ho's post comes on the day fans are celebrating one year of The King: Eternal Monarch. The SBS drama marked the actor's return to the small screen after he completed his compulsory military training. The show was one of the most anticipated dramas of 2020. The actor starred alongside actor Kim Go-eun in the show.

A few fans went on to congratulate Lee Min-ho on the post. "Happy first anniversary tkem #1YearWithTheKingEternalMonarch," a fan commented. "happy holiday and congratulations for #1yearwiththekingeternalmonarch," another fan said. "Yee... Oppa posting pas TKEM Anniv," a third fan noted.

Also Read: Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video

Back in November, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun reunited with fellow cast members of the show for a meal. In pictures from the reunion, Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae, and Kim Yong-ji were all smiles.

As for Pachinko, the Apple TV+ show is based on a novel of the same name, penned by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The show also features Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

Related Stories

Lee Min-ho shares pics from his last day of filming Pachinko in Canada.
tv

Lee Min-ho sports a frown in pics shared from his last day on sets of Pachinko

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Lee Min-ho has been in Canada for a few weeks now, filming his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays the role of Hansu in the series adaptation of Min Jin Lee's book.
Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun were seen in The King: Eternal Monarch last year.
tv

The King: Eternal Monarch alums Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun reveal their whereabouts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • Lee Min-ho is currently shooting in Canada, for his upcoming series Pachinko. Kim Go-eun has also been busy, sharing a picture from her recent shoot.
