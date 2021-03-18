Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video
- Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
South Korean actor Lee Min-ho has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor had previously revealed that he was flying to Canada to complete a shooting schedule. Now, videos from the venue have shown the actor as Hansu. Fans of the actor were seen gathering outside the filming location to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.
In videos shared by fan accounts, the actor was seen wearing a white ensemble beneath a black bomber jacket. The actor made his way into Britannia Shipyards but not before he waved at the fans waiting for him. In another set of photos, the actor was seen wearing a face shield and took a quick look at the fans before he was guided to the scene and was covered under huge umbrellas.
Also Read: BTS fans furious over 'racist' caricature depicting their Grammys loss, 'Racism Is Not Comedy' trends
Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name, penned by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The Apple TV+ project sees Lee Min-ho play Hansu, an outsider and merchant with ties to organised crime. The show also features Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.
Speaking with GQ Korea, via Soompi, Lee Min-ho shared details of his audition. "It’s been about a decade since I auditioned, but the situation has changed from then. I thought it would be so embarrassing if I failed the audition, and I was determined to get the role, so I worked really hard to prepare for it.” He added, “I felt very pressured about having to do well. I was really nervous and excited, and I was really happy when I got the part."
Lee Min-ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch, alongside Kim Go-eun. The actor thereafter launched his own YouTube channel where he has been sharing videos and also collaborated with actor Lee Seung-gi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video
- Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'
- Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics
- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing
- Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report
- Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after he and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14
- Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox