Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor had previously revealed that he was flying to Canada to complete a shooting schedule. Now, videos from the venue have shown the actor as Hansu. Fans of the actor were seen gathering outside the filming location to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

In videos shared by fan accounts, the actor was seen wearing a white ensemble beneath a black bomber jacket. The actor made his way into Britannia Shipyards but not before he waved at the fans waiting for him. In another set of photos, the actor was seen wearing a face shield and took a quick look at the fans before he was guided to the scene and was covered under huge umbrellas.

Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name, penned by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The Apple TV+ project sees Lee Min-ho play Hansu, an outsider and merchant with ties to organised crime. The show also features Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

Speaking with GQ Korea, via Soompi, Lee Min-ho shared details of his audition. "It’s been about a decade since I auditioned, but the situation has changed from then. I thought it would be so embarrassing if I failed the audition, and I was determined to get the role, so I worked really hard to prepare for it.” He added, “I felt very pressured about having to do well. I was really nervous and excited, and I was really happy when I got the part."

Lee Min-ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch, alongside Kim Go-eun. The actor thereafter launched his own YouTube channel where he has been sharing videos and also collaborated with actor Lee Seung-gi.

