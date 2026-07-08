‘What a loser’: Gauahar Khan calls Messi an ‘actor of the saddest order’ after Argentina-Egypt World Cup match

Egypt looked set for one of the great World Cup knockout shocks when they led Argentina 2-0 deep into the second half. But Lionel Messi’s side staged a dramatic late comeback, scoring three times to survive and move into the quarter-finals. Actor Gauahar Khan added her reaction to the match and Messi's ‘acting’ in particular, slamming the player in her Instagram Stories.

What Gauahar said about Messi

Gauahar Khan is not happy with Messi after the FIFA World Cup match win of his team over Egypt.

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The actor shared a reel that highlighted the moment Messi covered his mouth after being allegedly hit during the game. The user said it was the saddest moment in football history, indirectly calling out the win over Egypt and how Messi tried to show he was hit in the mouth. Gauahar reposted it with the caption, “What a loser, messy not Messi. Actor of the saddest order.”

Gauahar Khan via Instagram Stories.

Gauahar is an actor who started her career as a model, finishing fourth and winning the "Miss Talented" title at the Femina Miss India 2002 pageant. She made her acting debut in the Yash Raj Films production Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her other films include Ishaqzaade (2012) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Her husband, Zaid Darbar, is currently participating in the reality show Alliance.

What happened during the match?

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Egypt forward Mostafa Ziko made an explosive claim after Egypt’s heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, alleging that the tournament was “directed” towards the defending champions after a night of massive refereeing controversy. In post-match comments, he accused the referee of being unfair and claimed Egypt had been denied after putting Argentina under serious pressure. “The referee is unfair. This is clear and obvious injustice. He wasted the efforts of an entire country,” Ziko said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Egypt forward Mostafa Ziko made an explosive claim after Egypt’s heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, alleging that the tournament was “directed” towards the defending champions after a night of massive refereeing controversy. In post-match comments, he accused the referee of being unfair and claimed Egypt had been denied after putting Argentina under serious pressure. “The referee is unfair. This is clear and obvious injustice. He wasted the efforts of an entire country,” Ziko said. {{/usCountry}}

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Egypt were particularly angered by two major calls. A Mostafa Ziko goal was ruled out after a VAR review spotted a foul in the build-up, and Hassan’s players later felt they should have had a penalty for a tug on Hamdy Fathy shortly before Argentina went down the other end and scored the winner.

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Did VAR deny Egypt the greatest upset of the FIFA World Cup? That's the question dominating football after Ziko's disallowed second-half goal against Argentina. While the Egyptians cried "daylight robbery" after their dramatic Round-of-16 defeat, a detailed refereeing analysis has concluded that the VAR intervention was incorrect and that the goal should have stood.