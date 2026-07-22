Lisa Kudrow reveals eerie experience after mother's death: 'She flew around and...'

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has opened up about a personal experience following the death of her mother, Nedra Stern, saying a series of unusual events left her believing her mother had "flew around" to wake family members after she passed away.

Lisa Kudrow shared the story as a personal experience rather than a claim of supernatural proof. (AFP)

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Speaking on Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast, Kudrow recalled the moments surrounding her mother's death in 2020, describing how several members of her family unexpectedly woke up around the same time despite being in different places.

The actress, best known for playing Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom Friends, said her father, brother, husband and sister all happened to be awake when news of her mother's passing arrived.

As the family later shared their experiences, Kudrow said she came to her own conclusion about the strange timing.

What did Lisa Kudrow say happened?

Kudrow explained that her brother was already awake when he received the phone call informing him of their mother's death. Her father, who had been caring for Stern, was also awake, while her husband and sister experienced their own unusual moments that night.

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{{^usCountry}} "My brother was up when he got the call. It was like 2:30, almost 3 in the morning. My father was up when he got the call. My husband was up," Kudrow said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My brother was up when he got the call. It was like 2:30, almost 3 in the morning. My father was up when he got the call. My husband was up," Kudrow said. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that her sister and brother-in-law's bedroom alarm unexpectedly went off.

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"My sister and her husband, their alarm went off in their bedroom," she recalled, noting that her sister remained unusually calm despite being awakened.

When the family later discussed the incidents, Kudrow said she believed they were connected.

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"She flew around and woke everybody up when she passed. I don't think that's weird at all, except she didn't wake me up."

The mysterious 'MOM' text

Kudrow also recounted another incident that occurred while she was putting together a slideshow for her mother's funeral.

As she silently looked through old photographs and replied to text messages, she noticed the word "M-O-M" repeatedly appearing in the message box on her phone, even though she had no recollection of typing it.

"And then I get another text and I open it up, and it's as if I've already responded. There's some writing in the message box... I didn't write that," she said.

According to Kudrow, she deleted the text each time, assuming it was simply a phone glitch.

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A few days later, while discussing technology problems with her husband, Michel Stern, and a friend, she mentioned what had happened.

Her friend immediately offered a different explanation. "Lisa, your mom texted you," the friend said.

Kudrow jokingly replied that the message had come "from the beyond."

The actress shared the story as a personal experience rather than a claim of supernatural proof. Fans also noted the resemblance to one of Phoebe Buffay's known Friends storylines, in which her character believes a cat is carrying the spirit of her late mother.