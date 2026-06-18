Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler- Friends takeover Mumbai

Walking into Monica’s kitchen through her famous purple door is not just a dream for diehard fans of FRIENDS anymore. After travelling through various cities around the world, The FRIENDS Experience is making its India debut in Mumbai today, and HT City got an early glimpse into the world of the ’90s sitcom. The recreated sets and iconic locations from the show offer a hit of nostalgia. Getting to laze around on Joey’s leather recliner Rosita, sipping a coffee in Central Perk and revisiting the costumes worn by the lead cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — make this experience a shrine for the show’s fans.

Friends